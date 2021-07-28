Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $356.10 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 6.78% of Cousins Properties worth $356,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,736,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,465,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 410,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,342,000 after purchasing an additional 55,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 81,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

