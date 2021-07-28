Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of NVR worth $395,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,106.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,868.28. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,760.25 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

