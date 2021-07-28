Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $273,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $2,432,000. Motco grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 24,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX opened at $254.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.