Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of MSCI worth $301,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $584.21 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $596.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $514.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

