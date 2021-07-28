Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,149,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of EOG Resources worth $228,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,276,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $113,518,000 after acquiring an additional 995,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.