Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,737,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,153 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.97% of The Howard Hughes worth $260,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

NYSE:HHC opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.27.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.88) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

