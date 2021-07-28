Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 142,854 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142,854 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Walmart worth $261,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,196,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $841,706,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.