Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 291,618 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291,618 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Linde worth $334,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 46.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $298.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

