Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 352,434 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,385,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $282,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.