Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 403,241 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,211,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 403,241 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Exxon Mobil worth $290,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 105,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $244.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.