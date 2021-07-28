Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 520,261 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,635,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520,261 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of AT&T worth $321,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, S&T Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 12,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

