Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 813,504 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,817,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 7.23% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $436,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.31 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

