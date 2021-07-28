Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 88,833 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,833 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $349,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $664,000. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI opened at $221.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

