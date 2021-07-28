Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,678,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,098 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of AbbVie worth $289,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,985,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,780 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23,546.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 910,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 906,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.