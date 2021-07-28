Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,990,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,174 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Morgan Stanley worth $309,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,840,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $5,247,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

