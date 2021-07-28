Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.82) Per Share

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.50). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.55 million.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

