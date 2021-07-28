Project Pai Hits 24-Hour Volume of $147,629.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $19.79 million and $147,629.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00029018 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,763,941,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,560,850,389 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

