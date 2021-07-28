Prometeus Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $12.21 or 0.00030420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $200.88 million and $7.78 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.74 or 0.00741709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

