ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.28. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 230,641 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of -0.15.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

