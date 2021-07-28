ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 148.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAWZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

PAWZ opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $83.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.