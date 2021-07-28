ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.09. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 74,638 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15.

About ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX)

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry eye diseases.

