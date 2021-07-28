PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

