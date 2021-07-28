PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,537 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of PulteGroup worth $106,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in PulteGroup by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 515,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 58,759 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 472,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.