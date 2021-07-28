Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,957 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.30.

MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.