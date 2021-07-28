PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 16,373 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

