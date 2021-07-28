Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By KeyCorp

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

RVLV stock opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $899,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after buying an additional 257,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

