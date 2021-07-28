Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Issued By KeyCorp

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

TALO opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.81. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.47.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. The firm had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 187,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

