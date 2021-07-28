Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Issued By Cormark

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.47.

Shares of T stock opened at C$27.79 on Wednesday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.66 billion and a PE ratio of 30.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 132.26%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

