Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.21 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IFC. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cormark set a C$168.21 target price on Intact Financial in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.54.

IFC opened at C$169.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$29.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$131.94 and a 12 month high of C$173.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$167.73.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

