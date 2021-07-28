Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Reduced by Analyst

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$43.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.55.

BLX stock opened at C$38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.23. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$32.24 and a twelve month high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.63%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

