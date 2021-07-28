Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Increased by Analyst

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$336.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on First National Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.17.

TSE FN opened at C$49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.22. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$30.54 and a 12-month high of C$53.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.91 per share, with a total value of C$200,076.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,541,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$383,952,121.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 49.80%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.