Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Raised by Raymond James

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.25.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$30.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.47.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.2663 dividend. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

