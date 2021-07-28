Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

RRR stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

