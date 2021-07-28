Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Boosted by Wedbush

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

