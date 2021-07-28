Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

