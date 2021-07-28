Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

