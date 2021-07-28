Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 12-month low of $83.97 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 24,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.