Q2 (QTWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Q2 has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.68. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $83.97 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

