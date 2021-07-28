Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Merchants Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Merchants in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Merchants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

