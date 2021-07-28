Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lifted by Analyst

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RDFN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,435.50 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,755.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,407,144. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 298.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Redfin by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $70,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 874.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after purchasing an additional 617,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

