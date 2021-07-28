Qbao Achieves Market Capitalization of $408,278.79 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. Qbao has a total market cap of $408,278.79 and approximately $54,820.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qbao has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

