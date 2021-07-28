QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 115.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,755 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of QTS Realty Trust worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after buying an additional 2,464,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after buying an additional 616,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after buying an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,626,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,160,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,785,000 after buying an additional 51,307 shares during the period.

QTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.17 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

