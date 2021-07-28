QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

QCOM stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.34. 751,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331,067. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

