Quant (QNT) Price Tops $98.56 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $98.56 or 0.00247345 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $19.74 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001343 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.68 or 0.00757084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.