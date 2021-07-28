Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Up 3.6%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.12. 154,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 141,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32.

About Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers.

