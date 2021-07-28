QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of QS stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 709,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,686,965. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $4,045,043.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,929,745.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

