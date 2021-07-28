Quark Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $4.58 million and $797.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,476,881 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

