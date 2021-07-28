Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski Sells 32,788 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.97. 885,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

