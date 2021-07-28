Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Director Sells $1,702,524.60 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $139.97. The company had a trading volume of 885,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.85. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

