QuickX Protocol Price Tops $0.0160 on Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and $353,597.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

